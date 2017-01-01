The Credit Card That Pays You To Share

Get paid cash forever each time you share VITAL with your friends. Plus earn 1% cash back on all transactions.

Get Early Access
BackedByVisa

How VITAL Works

Share To Earn Cash Rewards

Share VITAL Card

VITAL rewards you based on how many friends you sign up. You also get credit for everyone your friends bring in and even their friends too!

Total Direct Sign Ups
tooltipicon

10

Grow Your VITAL Score

Your VITAL Score determines how much cash you earn every month. The more you share, the higher your score grows. Click here to see how we calculate scores.

Your VITAL Score
tooltipicon

280

Earn Cash Rewards

Your cash rewards are deposited straight into your account every month - even if you have no additional shares that month, the rewards keep coming!

Every Month You Get
tooltipicon

$525

This calculator assumes your friends refer at least 4 people. Example is based on 100,000 total VITAL users with an average monthly spend of $1,500.

How We Calculate Your VITAL Score

Every time you sign up a friend to VITAL you earn 4 points towards your VITAL Score. Plus, you get an additional 2 points for everyone your friend signs up and another 1 point for the people they sign up.

+4+2+4+1+1+2

Why VITAL

A Community That Pays

At VITAL, we hate the thought of banks and credit card companies hoarding huge profits. Our goal is to disrupt this greed by giving back more rewards than any credit card in the history of credit cards. We're okay with making less, if it means enriching a large successful community of VITAL members.

Learn More
checkmark

Earn Cash Rewards By Sharing

checkmark

1% Cash Back on Spending

checkmark

Proudly Backed by Visa

checkmark

No Annual Fee

checkmark

Competitive APRs

Beautiful, Elegant, Metal Cards

Choose the color that speaks to you. Every VITAL Card is created from anodized aluminum to provide unparalleled texture and weight.

VITAL Technology Makes Life Easy

Access your VITAL account via our web and mobile experiences, designed to change how you think about existing credit card apps.

Make a Difference, Donate to Charity

VITAL makes it easy to donate your cash rewards to a charity of your choice — whether it’s a portion or all of your monthly earnings.

Get Early Access & Start Growing Your Score

We won't ask for any personal info until we start accepting applications in mid 2018.

Get Access
vital card logo

Proudly backed by

visa logo
AboutFAQCareersBlogHow Vital WorksSharing Guide

Media Inquiries

press@vitalcard.com

Customer Support

help@vitalcard.com

Copyright ©2017 VITAL Card. All Rights Reserved.

Facebook socialInstagram socialTwitter socialLinkedin social