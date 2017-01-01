The Credit Card That Pays You To Share
Get paid cash forever each time you share VITAL with your friends. Plus earn 1% cash back on all transactions.
How VITAL Works
Share To Earn Cash Rewards
Share VITAL Card
VITAL rewards you based on how many friends you sign up. You also get credit for everyone your friends bring in and even their friends too!
10
Grow Your VITAL Score
Your VITAL Score determines how much cash you earn every month. The more you share, the higher your score grows. Click here to see how we calculate scores.
280
Earn Cash Rewards
Your cash rewards are deposited straight into your account every month - even if you have no additional shares that month, the rewards keep coming!
$525
This calculator assumes your friends refer at least 4 people. Example is based on 100,000 total VITAL users with an average monthly spend of $1,500.
Why VITAL
A Community That Pays
At VITAL, we hate the thought of banks and credit card companies hoarding huge profits. Our goal is to disrupt this greed by giving back more rewards than any credit card in the history of credit cards. We're okay with making less, if it means enriching a large successful community of VITAL members.
Earn Cash Rewards By Sharing
1% Cash Back on Spending
Proudly Backed by Visa
No Annual Fee
Competitive APRs
Beautiful, Elegant, Metal Cards
Choose the color that speaks to you. Every VITAL Card is created from anodized aluminum to provide unparalleled texture and weight.
VITAL Technology Makes Life Easy
Access your VITAL account via our web and mobile experiences, designed to change how you think about existing credit card apps.
Make a Difference, Donate to Charity
VITAL makes it easy to donate your cash rewards to a charity of your choice — whether it’s a portion or all of your monthly earnings.
Get Early Access & Start Growing Your Score
We won't ask for any personal info until we start accepting applications in mid 2018.
Media Inquiriespress@vitalcard.com
Customer Supporthelp@vitalcard.com
