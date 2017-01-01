Share VITAL Card VITAL rewards you based on how many friends you sign up. You also get credit for everyone your friends bring in and even their friends too!

Total Direct Sign Ups 10

Grow Your VITAL Score Your VITAL Score determines how much cash you earn every month. The more you share, the higher your score grows. Click here to see how we calculate scores.

Your VITAL Score 280

Earn Cash Rewards Your cash rewards are deposited straight into your account every month - even if you have no additional shares that month, the rewards keep coming!

Every Month You Get $525